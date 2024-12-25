Indian Airlines Witness 12% Surge in Domestic Passenger Traffic in Nov

Indian airlines carried 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November, marking a nearly 12% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting a surge in air travel demand.

As per reports, IndiGo led the domestic market with a 63.6% share, followed by Air India at 24.4%, Akasa Air at 4.7%, and SpiceJet holding 3.1%. All these carriers saw a rise in their market shares, while Alliance Air’s share remained steady at 0.7%, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

From January to November 2024, domestic airlines transported 1,464.02 lakh passengers, up 5.91% from 1,382.34 lakh in the same period last year. November alone saw 142.52 lakh passengers, compared to 127.36 lakh in November 2023, marking a growth of 11.90%.

In terms of on-time performance (OTP), the four metro airports — Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai — saw a dip in OTP across domestic airlines in November. IndiGo’s OTP was 74.5%, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded 66.4% and 62.5%, respectively. Air India and Alliance Air had OTPs of 58.8% and 58.9%, respectively.

Flight delays affected 2,24,904 passengers in November, with airlines spending nearly Rs 2.90 crore for assistance and compensation. Additionally, 624 passenger-related complaints were filed.

The month also saw 3,539 passengers being denied boarding, with airlines compensating a total of Rs 2.84 crore for this. Furthermore, 27,577 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations, incurring a compensation cost of Rs 36.79 lakh.