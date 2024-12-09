Air India Expands Fleet with Additional 100 Airbus Aircraft

Air India announced on Monday its decision to procure 100 additional Airbus aircraft, comprising 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320 Family planes, including the A321neo. This order is in addition to the firm orders for 470 aircraft placed with Airbus and Boeing in 2023.

With this latest purchase, Air India's total orders for Airbus aircraft in 2023 have risen from 250 to 350, including 40 A350s and 310 A320 Family planes. The airline has also selected Airbus' Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to manage maintenance requirements for its expanding A350 fleet. This agreement will enhance fleet reliability and performance through comprehensive engineering and component services, including on-site stock availability in Delhi.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition. He stated, "With India's passenger growth outpacing the rest of the world, its significantly improving infrastructure and an aspirational young population increasingly going global, we see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year."

He added, "These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help to position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world."

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the continued collaboration with Air India, saying, "Having personally witnessed the formidable growth of the Indian aviation sector in recent months, I am glad to see Air India renew its trust in Airbus with this additional order for both our A320 Family and A350 aircraft." He added, "Through this continued partnership, we are committed to supporting the success of Air India's 'Vihaan.AI' transformation plan under Tata's vision and leadership."

Currently, Air India has 344 Airbus aircraft on order, with six A350s already delivered. The airline's overall orders for Boeing aircraft include 220 widebody and narrowbody planes, with 185 yet to be delivered.

Air India, the first Indian airline to operate the Airbus A350, utilizes Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines to provide exceptional fuel efficiency, long-range capabilities, and passenger comfort. The A350 fleet offers non-stop flights from Delhi to destinations like London and New York, delivering a premium travel experience.

The A320 Family aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP 1-A engines, forms the backbone of Air India's domestic and short-haul operations, ensuring world-class service and operational efficiency for millions of passengers.

