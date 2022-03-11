India Warned Over "Unarmed Missile" That Crashed In Pakistan

New Delhi was on Friday served a warning from Islamabad over an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object crashing in Pakistan territory that it said, was of Indian origin.

Pakistan warned of “unpleasant consequences” over the incident with Pakistan’s foreign office summoning India’s charge d'affaires in Islamabad today to lodge a protest over it.

Calling the incident an unprovoked violation of its airspace, Pakistan said that it could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

In a statement, Pakistan asked India “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future."

Notably, India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have fought three wars apart from numerous military skirmishes. In 2019, the air forces of both nations had engaged in combat.

Pakistan military spokesperson Major-General Babar Iftikhar called in a press conference late on Thursday night where he said, “On 9 March a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defence operations centre of the Pakistan air force."