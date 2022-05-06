Indian Climber Dies at Mount Kanchenjunga

An Indian climber has died near the summit of the world’s third-highest peak in Nepal, said expedition organizers on Friday.

This is the third fatality to occur among mountaineers during expeditions to the Himalayas this year, the organizers said.

The climber, Narayan Iyer (52) died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres near the top of Mount Kanchenjunga.

"He was slower than others and we had two guides assisting him. He was very exhausted, couldn't continue and finally collapsed," Nivesh Karki of expedition company Pioneer Adventure told AFP.

Karki said that Iyer's family had been informed and the company is working out details for the recovery of his body.

Nepal has issued 68 permits to foreign climbers for the 8,586-metre Kanchenjunga this season and several made it to the summit on Thursday, the report said.

Iyer is the third climber to die in Nepal this year.

Last month, a Greek climber died on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri mountain range after he fell ill while descending.

Also Read: Assam: Man Held With Fake Gold Biscuits In Rangia

Days later a Nepali climber who was carrying equipment uphill was found dead on Mount Everest, as reported by NDTV.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's highest peaks, usually attracts hundreds of adventurers during the spring when several expeditions take place as temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

The country only reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year after the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020.

However, with coronavirus cases receding, expedition operators in Nepal are hopeful of a busier climbing season this year.

Nepal's government has already issued permits to 918 mountaineers for the season, including 316 for Mount Everest.