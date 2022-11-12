Indian Economy Will Become Third Largest in World by 2027: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, while highlighting Centre's development push, said that the Indian economy will become the third-largest in the world by 2027.

Addressing an event in Tamil Nadu, Shah said India will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

In the last eight years, the Union Home Minister said, India has become the fifth-largest economy from the 11th position that it held earlier, leaving Britain behind.

He said, "Even a recent study conducted by Morgan Stanley predicts that no one can stop the Indian economy from holding the 3rd rank in the world by 2027."

Reiterating the pivotal role the infrastructure sector has to play in achieving the feat, he said the Centre has introduced a number of effective policies to make it possible.

"Be it in the space sector, drone sector, or making India the hub of defence manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about major changes in the existing policies," he added.

The Home minister added that the Prime Minister has given the biggest opportunity to Tamil Nadu to attract investment in the defence sector by introducing the state's defence industry corridor connecting Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur.

"Be it formulating policies for the coal sector, the commercial mining sector, for startups or for pushing the banking sector ahead, the Narendra Modi government has introduced a slew of effective and transparent policies," Shah said.

Reiterating that to strengthen research and development, the Modi government has introduced new policies in different sectors.

He said, "I will give only one example here. When the world was battling the pandemic of the century, India was one among the few countries that produced its own vaccine. Not only that, till now, we have administered 225 crore doses of vaccines while helping 85 countries to lift themselves from the crisis by sending them vaccines."

He said due to the poverty alleviation programmes of the Modi government, more than 60 crore people in the country are contributing to the economy today.

"Earlier they were so entangled in fighting their day-to-day battles, mostly poverty, they could hardly think of contributing to the economy. But the Narendra Modi government has given every such household toilets, power connection, house, gas connection and even health expenditure of up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.