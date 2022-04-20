Indian Navy, IAF Successfully Test Fire BrahMos Missile On Same Target

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile scored two successful direct hits against the same target on Tuesday during a test firing.

The missile, which was set to target an abandoned ship, sank it with the impact. Indian Navy warship INS Delhi did the first test firing off the eastern seaboard of the country, reported ANI.

BrahMos officials were quoted by ANI as saying, “The missile without warhead created a hole in the abandoned ship It travels at speeds around 3000 km per hour and is difficult to be intercepted by air defence systems.”