Mamata Banerjee "Most Suitable" Opposition Candidate For PM: Ripun Bora

Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ripun Bora said on Wednesday that Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is the “most suitable” opposition candidate for the Prime Minister’s post in 2024 Lok Sabha general elections because she is single-handedly fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ripun Bora was quoted by ANI as saying, “I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi.”

Elucidating further, Bora said, “She was a Member of Parliament seven times. Even after the becoming Chief Minister, in the past one year, she has been trying without any break to unite all opposition right from KCR to Sharad Pawar to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and holding meetings to unite for one opposition front.”