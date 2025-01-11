Indian Railways Unveils World's Most Powerful Hydrogen-Powered Train Engine

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the hydrogen-powered train engine developed by Indian Railways is now the most powerful in the world.

Speaking at the plenary session titled "Green Connections: Diaspora's Contribution to Sustainable Development" during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting that only four countries globally manufacture such train engines.

“These engines produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower, while the engine produced by Indian Railways, using indigenous technology, has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest in this category,” said Vaishnaw, according to PTI.

The minister further informed that the first trial run of this hydrogen-powered train is expected to take place soon in Haryana on the Jind-Sonipat route. While the engine has been completed, the system integration is still ongoing.

Vaishnaw emphasized the vast potential of hydrogen technology, stating that if the country can develop such a powerful hydrogen-run train engine, there is great potential to adapt the technology for power trains used in trucks, tugboats, and other applications.

“Indigenously developed technology provides a unique opportunity to create derivative technologies for various applications,” he added. He expressed confidence that this advancement in technology will boost the nation's self-sufficiency in the sector and highlighted the need to produce components of the value chain domestically to further India’s technological goals.

