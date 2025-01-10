Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10,000 Trains, Medical Booths, and Tent City for Pilgrims

With the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 set to begin in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13, Indian Railways has announced comprehensive measures to facilitate the safe and efficient travel of the estimated 45 crore devotees expected to attend. The grand religious congregation, which takes place once every 12 years, will run until February 26, attracting pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

Railway Board Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Dilip Kumar revealed that over 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, have been arranged to handle the massive influx of passengers. These arrangements have been specifically tailored to manage the peak travel times, particularly during the highly significant Sangam Snan. Speaking to the media, Kumar informed that meticulous planning has been undertaken to ensure passenger safety and smooth operations, especially for the unreserved class.

As part of the crowd management strategy, major railway stations have been equipped with color-coded waiting and holding areas for unreserved passengers. Security personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed to maintain order and guide travelers to their respective trains in an organized manner. A substantial team of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) from the commercial department has also been assigned to assist passengers throughout their journey.

Communication barriers have been addressed with the preparation of an information booklet in over 22 languages, ensuring that vital details about travel, health services, and safety protocols are accessible to all. Additionally, announcements at stations will be made in more than 12 languages to cater to the diverse crowd of pilgrims.

To accommodate the surge in travelers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has set up a temporary "tent city" in Prayagraj, providing a convenient lodging option for devotees. Furthermore, health and safety measures have been prioritized with the establishment of medical booths and small hospitals at all major stations. Trained medical staff will be available round-the-clock, and ambulances will be strategically stationed to address emergencies. An extensive emergency response plan has also been devised in collaboration with local hospitals and the state government.

The Mahakumbh Mela, a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual event for many, demands extraordinary logistical efforts. With its extensive planning and execution, Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that the journey of millions of devotees is not only safe and efficient but also a memorable part of their spiritual experience.