India’s Coal Production Soars by 7.2% in November 2024

India's coal production surged by 7.2% year-on-year in November 2024, reaching an impressive 90.62 million tonnes (MT), compared to 84.52 MT in the same month last year, according to provisional data from the Ministry of Coal. This marks a notable step forward in the country’s efforts to boost domestic coal output to meet rising energy demands.

A major highlight in the growth came from captive and other entities, which reported a substantial increase in production. These sectors produced 17.13 MT in November 2024, reflecting a remarkable 37.69% rise from 12.44 MT in November 2023.

On a cumulative basis, coal production for FY 2024-25, up to November, reached 628.03 MT, representing a solid 6.21% growth from 591.32 MT in the same period last year. This steady increase underscores the sector’s ongoing efforts to ramp up production and ensure a steady energy supply for the country.

Coal dispatches also saw positive momentum, rising to 85.22 MT in November 2024, up 3.85% from 82.07 MT in November 2023. Dispatches from captive and other entities also recorded an impressive growth of 25.73%, totalling 16.58 MT compared to 13.19 MT in November 2023.

Cumulative dispatches for FY 2024-25, up to November, reached 657.75 MT, reflecting a 5.45% increase from 623.78 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The Ministry of Coal highlighted that this growth in both production and dispatches is a direct result of the government's focus on ensuring enhanced coal availability and efficient distribution to meet the country’s growing energy needs. The increase is expected to strengthen India’s energy security and contribute to the continued growth of its industrial sector.