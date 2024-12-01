Empowered by NABARD: Tamulpur’s Women Redefine Handloom Weaving

Assam is witnessing a wave of modernization across various sectors, including its traditional agricultural and handloom industries. Just as tractors have replaced ploughs in the fields, Assamese weavers have also adopted modern technologies. Where traditional looms once required meticulous manual effort, jacquard machines now enable the creation of intricate designs with precision, helping artisans achieve self-reliance.

Advertisment

A few months ago, Assam’s Eri silk received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a milestone for this unique heritage fabric. Globally, Eri silk has gained significant popularity, with consumers in developed countries recognizing its superior quality and versatility.

Assamese artisans, particularly women, have been experimenting with Eri silk, infusing it with natural dyes made from ingredients like onion peel, areca nut husk, betel leaves, turmeric, hibiscus, night-flowering jasmine, and gooseberries. These innovations have led to the production of vibrant Eri shawls, stoles, and other garments that are making a mark in both local and international markets.

At theNandinii Winter Wonderland Trade Fair, organized under NABARD’s initiative, women from the Tamulpur-based Gramin Bikash Mancha showcased their colourful Eri silk creations. These women underwent 45 days of training under NABARD, equipping them with the skills needed to establish sustainable livelihoods through textile production.

Jayamati Basumatary, one of the participants, shared, “We have displayed our products in various parts of Assam under NABARD’s guidance and have received positive feedback. People have appreciated and supported our work.”

The artisans have been supported by Assam’s Department of Handloom and Textiles, which provided two jacquard machines to their group. Additionally, they have independently purchased several more machines, enabling them to produce not only Eri silk products but also GI-tagged gamosas, aronais, and other textiles.

The business is proving to be lucrative. For example, Eri shawls dyed with onion peel are sold at ₹3,000 each. The women purchase Eri yarn at ₹2,500 per kilogram from local Eri silk rearers. Using 1.5 kilograms of yarn, they craft six shawls, with each shawl requiring around 250 grams of yarn. While the cost of raw materials and the time-intensive dyeing process pose challenges, the profit margins remain substantial.

However, a major hurdle for these artisans is the lack of permanent retail spaces. Another artisan, Somaisri Basumatary, expressed the group’s intent to establish permanent stores, which they believe would further boost their efforts and outreach.

With innovative practices, training, and support, Assam’s traditional handloom sector is on the path to becoming a sustainable and globally recognized industry.