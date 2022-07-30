Tripura Govt To Harness Solar Energy To Supply Power To Remote Villages

Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma informed that the government is mulling over setting up photovoltaic power stations in a bid to provide electricity to remote villages in the state.
The government plans to provide electricity to as many as 80 villages in the remotest part of the state under this scheme, he said.
Dev Varma, who is also the power minister in the state cabinet, mentioned that the government over the last four and a half years has modernized the power distribution system without charging excessive rates from consumers.
The deputy CM further mentioned that the Tripura government has set up a separate company to enhance the power generation infrastructure and harness the potential.
It may be noted that the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has built over 50 power sub-stations in one and a half years ensuring reduced losses during transmission and improved quality power supply to the consumers.
However, deputy CM Dev Varma added that since 62 per cent of the state is covered by forests, certain areas remain beyond reach.
This has prompted the government to explore more non-conventional sources of power for such regions, he said.