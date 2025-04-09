India’s Healthcare Sector Rises 62% in March, Driven by Tech and Rising Demand

India’s healthcare sector grew by 62% in March compared to the same month last year, driven by new technology and the needs of medical services as per a report said on Monday.

According to media reports, foundit CEO V Suresh said that, "India's healthcare sector is entering a new era where technology and talent are driving transformative change. Our latest data highlights a sharp rise in demand. For roles across AI, digital health, and informatics, reflecting a sector-wide pivot toward innovation and patient-centric care."

He added that the sector is creating jobs while also showing a stronger commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

The report is based on the data from the monthly foundit insights Tracker (fit), which provides a detailed analysis of online job postings on the foundit.in platform.

The report also found out that women make up 38% of the healthcare workforce. However, leadership roles are still mostly held by men, with women occupying only 4% of these positions.