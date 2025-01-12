India’s Renewable Energy Capacity Hits 218 GW in 2024, Targets 500 GW by 2030

India achieved a record high in renewable energy capacity addition in 2024, with approximately 30 GW added—an increase of over 113 per cent compared to the 13.75 GW recorded in 2023.

This milestone is crucial as India strives to meet its ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. To reach this goal, India must add an average of 50 GW annually over the next six years.

New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting the exponential growth from 13.75 GW in 2023 to around 30 GW in 2024, bringing the country's total renewable energy capacity to nearly 218 GW.

"This underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future," he said in a post on X.

India's renewable energy capacity stood at 35.84 GW as of March 31, 2014, and since then, under the NDA government's leadership, the country has seen remarkable growth. In the fiscal year 2023-24, India recorded its highest renewable capacity addition of 18.48 GW, further solidifying its path toward clean energy leadership. The government aims to sustain this momentum by adding 50 GW annually to meet its 2030 target.

