Indigenous Tripura Language 'Kokborok' Included In CBSE Curriculum

Kokborok, an indigenous dialect in Tripura, has been included in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, informed Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura on Sunday.

The announcement from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from the East Tripura constituency comes amid the row over imposition of Hindi in the Northeastern states.

The government of Tripura had recently introduced Kokborok as a course in undergraduate level in 22 colleges. The state government has also started recruitment for teachers for Kokborok.

Speaking on the introduction of the indigenous language in CBSE curriculum, Tripura said, “Unless students are introduced to Kokborok language at school level, how are they supposed to learn the language at college and university level.”