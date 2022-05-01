Indigenous Tripura Language 'Kokborok' Included In CBSE Curriculum

Kokborok, an indigenous dialect in Tripura, has been included in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, informed Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura on Sunday.
The announcement from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from the East Tripura constituency comes amid the row over imposition of Hindi in the Northeastern states.
The government of Tripura had recently introduced Kokborok as a course in undergraduate level in 22 colleges. The state government has also started recruitment for teachers for Kokborok.
Speaking on the introduction of the indigenous language in CBSE curriculum, Tripura said, “Unless students are introduced to Kokborok language at school level, how are they supposed to learn the language at college and university level.”
The BJP MP further said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and human resource development minister Dharmendra Pradhan for including Kokborok language in the CBSE curriculum.”
The decision was also welcomed by the state Congress, which demanded the withdrawal of the decision from the Centre to “impose Hindi” at school level in the state.
The Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah was promoting Hindi at the cost of indigenous languages.