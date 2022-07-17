IndiGo Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Karachi

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was on Sunday diverted to Pakistan after a technical glitch in the aircraft reported by the pilot.

The airline has said that the plane had to make a precautionary landing in Karachi and all passengers in it are safe.

The Indian carrier further said that an additional aircraft will be flown to Karachi to bring back the passengers to Hyderabad.

A release from IndiGo read, “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”