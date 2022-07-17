IndiGo Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Karachi

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was on Sunday diverted to Pakistan after a technical glitch in the aircraft reported by the pilot.
The airline has said that the plane had to make a precautionary landing in Karachi and all passengers in it are safe.
The Indian carrier further said that an additional aircraft will be flown to Karachi to bring back the passengers to Hyderabad.
A release from IndiGo read, “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”
IndiGo Airbus aircraft made a precautaionary landing after a fault in the system was detected in Engine 2, the right engine of the aircraft, NDTV reported quoting government sources.
It may be noted that this is the second time in two weeks that an Indian airline had to make an unscheduled landing in Karachi.
A SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi earlier this month after a reported malfunction of the fuel indicator light in the cockpit.
All 138 passengers onboard were later flown to Dubai in a replacement flight sent from India.