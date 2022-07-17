Students Of Tripura School Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

As many as 35 school students in Tripura were admitted in a hospital on Satuday after suspected food poisoning from consuming mid-day meal.

The students were from the English Medium Junior Basic School at Longtharai Valley subdivision in Chawmanu area in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

In the wake of the incident, the chief medical officer of the district ordered the seizure of vegetables, cooked items and other kitchen materials for testing.

Meanwhile, doctors have suspected food poisoning from the cooked meal.

According to reports, students had complained of the stale food and some of them even told their parents that the Khichdi served to them had turned bad and smelled foul.