Students Of Tripura School Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

In the wake of the incident, the chief medical officer of the district ordered the seizure of vegetables, cooked items and other kitchen materials for testing.
Tripura school students were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal | REPRESENTATIVE
As many as 35 school students in Tripura were admitted in a hospital on Satuday after suspected food poisoning from consuming mid-day meal.

The students were from the English Medium Junior Basic School at Longtharai Valley subdivision in Chawmanu area in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

In the wake of the incident, the chief medical officer of the district ordered the seizure of vegetables, cooked items and other kitchen materials for testing.

Meanwhile, doctors have suspected food poisoning from the cooked meal.

According to reports, students had complained of the stale food and some of them even told their parents that the Khichdi served to them had turned bad and smelled foul.

Students started feeling uneasy after having the food and some of them felt nauseated and vomited there, reports stated.

Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. While most of them were released after primary treatment, several had to be admitted after showing severe symptoms.

However, they have recovered overnight, said doctors and will likely be discharged today.

It may be noted that all the seized items and collected samples will be sent for testing on Monday, added officials.

