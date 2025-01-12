Indonesia in Talks for $450 Million BrahMos Missile Deal with India

Indonesia is in advanced discussions to purchase India's indigenously-built BrahMos missiles, potentially enhancing its coastal and maritime defence capabilities.

Advertisment

The deal, valued at $450 million, is expected to be facilitated with a loan from the State Bank of India or another national bank. This move marks a significant development for India’s defence manufacturing sector.

The deal was recently discussed during the visit of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi to Indonesia and is set to be revisited during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. Indonesia's Defense Ministry has formally sent a letter to their Indian counterparts to iron out the details of the agreement.

If finalized, Indonesia will become the second Asian country, after the Philippines, to acquire the BrahMos missile system. The Philippines signed a $375 million deal in January 2022 for three batteries of the sea-to-surface variant. Additionally, India and Vietnam are nearing the completion of a $700 million deal for the BrahMos.

Developed jointly by India and Russia, the BrahMos is known for being the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, reaching speeds up to 2,900 kilometers per hour. The missile comes in land, sea, and air variants with a striking range of up to 290 kilometers, making it a versatile asset for offensive and defensive operations.

Also Read: India's Defense Exports Soar: Over ₹21,000 Crore in Global Sales in 2023-24