India's $700 Million BrahMos Deal With Vietnam To Boost Defence Export

India’s BrahMos missile system, developed through a historic collaboration between India and Russia, has become a powerful symbol of precision and strength in the Indo-Pacific region. With Vietnam on the brink of finalizing a USD 700 million deal to acquire the supersonic cruise missile, the partnership between India and Vietnam is set to enter a new phase.

The Evolution of BrahMos

The BrahMos missile, named after India’s Brahmaputra River and Russia’s Moskva River, was created by BrahMos Aerospace, founded in 1998. The missile, which can travel at speeds up to Mach 3, is recognized for its unmatched precision, with a 300-kilometre range (expandable in advanced versions), and versatility, capable of being launched from land, sea, or air.

BrahMos demonstrated its operational success in 2017, when it accurately hit a moving target at sea from a ground-based launcher during a test in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, affirming its status as one of the most accurate cruise missiles in the world.

Its continued success and adaptability have positioned the BrahMos as a cornerstone of India’s defense exports, symbolizing not only military capability but also strategic international partnerships.

Vietnam and India: Strengthening Defence Ties

Vietnam’s interest in BrahMos has been long-standing. Both nations share a deep bond grounded in mutual respect and shared security concerns. Vietnam’s decision to purchase BrahMos follows the Philippines’ acquisition of the missile in 2022 through a USD 375 million deal. With a reported USD 700 million deal, Vietnam is set to enhance its maritime defense with this advanced missile system.

Given the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the BrahMos missile provides Vietnam with a critical strategic advantage, reinforcing its defense capabilities in the region.

BrahMos: A Geopolitical Shift

The global impact of BrahMos extends beyond defense. India’s decision to export the missile underscores its intention to counter regional threats and strengthen relationships with key Southeast Asian partners. As Vietnam prepares to become the second international operator of BrahMos, other countries like Indonesia are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring the missile as well.

This deal also highlights India’s growing role as a reliable defense exporter. Once reliant on imports, India is now positioning itself as a significant player in the global arms market, bolstered by the success of its Make in India initiative.

