Civic Body Launches Drive to Remove Encroachment from Indore Temple Premises

Days after the Indore temple tragedy, the local administration carried out a drive to remove illegal encroachments from the religious complex in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
According to reports, the idols of deities were moved to the Kantafod temple from Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple before the launch of the drive.
The drive was launched at the temple complex in Patel Nagar area in the presence of heavy police security with barricades erected on roads leading to the temple.
Official sources were quoted by PTI saying, “The drive has been taken up to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises.”
Following the temple tragedy, two temple trustees were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with these two Indore municipal corporation were suspended for pending inquiry.
Notably, at least 35 people were confirmed to be dead in the Indore stepwell collapse case.
He said, “Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway.”
“The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing,” Ilayaraja T further mentioned.
According to information received, at least 14 devotees were killed following the collapse of the roof of a stepwell during a ‘hawan’ being organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.
CM Chouhan said, “An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.”
Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation in Indore.
Moreover, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families.”