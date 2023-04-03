Civic Body Launches Drive to Remove Encroachment from Indore Temple Premises

Days after the Indore temple tragedy, the local administration carried out a drive to remove illegal encroachments from the religious complex in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to reports, the idols of deities were moved to the Kantafod temple from Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple before the launch of the drive.

The drive was launched at the temple complex in Patel Nagar area in the presence of heavy police security with barricades erected on roads leading to the temple.

Official sources were quoted by PTI saying, “The drive has been taken up to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises.”

Following the temple tragedy, two temple trustees were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with these two Indore municipal corporation were suspended for pending inquiry.

Notably, at least 35 people were confirmed to be dead in the Indore stepwell collapse case.

He said, “Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway.”

“The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing,” Ilayaraja T further mentioned.