Intelligence Agencies To Monitor Social Media For Misinformation On Agnipath

Intelligence Agencies are closely monitoring social media, especially WhatsApp groups that are spreading misinformation and provoking students on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

State police departments have been asked to keep a close watch on anti-social elements joining the protest to target police and public property.

According to a senior official, the staff working on the ground has instructions to look out for social media accounts of coaching institutes for defence exams and approach local police police to talk to owners of these institutes to appeal to students to maintain peace and clarify their doubts on Agnipath recruitment scheme.