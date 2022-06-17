Intelligence Agencies To Monitor Social Media For Misinformation On Agnipath

Intelligence Agencies are closely monitoring social media, especially WhatsApp groups that are spreading misinformation and provoking students on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
State police departments have been asked to keep a close watch on anti-social elements joining the protest to target police and public property.
According to a senior official, the staff working on the ground has instructions to look out for social media accounts of coaching institutes for defence exams and approach local police police to talk to owners of these institutes to appeal to students to maintain peace and clarify their doubts on Agnipath recruitment scheme.
He said, “Hundreds of WhatsApp groups have been created in the past few days where a lot of misinformation has been spread regarding the recruitment scheme. We are working closely with the state police and keeping them updated with any developing law and order situation.”
He added that they are in coordination with local police to identify anti-social elements joining the protest to create violence.
Violent protests erupted in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the Agnipath Army recruitment scheme.
The government on Thursday clarified that the future of the Agniveers is stable and issued myths and facts on some of the concerns around the issues which have led to protests.