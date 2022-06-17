National Highway Network To Rise To 2 Lakh Kilometres By 2025: Nitin Gadkari

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the government is working towards expanding the national highway network to two lakh kilometres by 2025.

Speaking at an event organized by Indian Road Congress (IRC), Gadkari proposed the setting up of an ‘innovation bank’ for new ideas, research findings and technologies to focus on quality infrastructure development.

He said, “Our government is dedicatedly working towards expanding the National Highway network to 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.”

The Union minister mentioned that the length of the national highways has gone up by more than 50 per cent, from 91,000 kilometres in 2014 to 1.47 lakh kilometres now, in the last eight years.

Gadkari said that national highways and infrastructure development corporation (NHIDC) is playing an important role in developing infrastructure in the northeastern region, stating that the government is committed to development in the region.