Intl Kabaddi Player Shot Dead During Match In Jalandhar

Miscreants reportedly fired around 20 rounds at his head and chest.
International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal shot dead during match

International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was killed after being shot at by unidentified assailants during a Kabbadi Cup in a Malian village in Jalandhar on Monday.

Miscreants reportedly fired around 20 rounds at his head and chest.

Meanwhile, Jalanndhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report. Police suspect that around eight to ten bullets hit the Kabaddi player. Further investigations were underway, reported police.

An international player, Sandeep had played in Canada, the USA, and the UK for over a decade. He was also known as the Diamond participant due to his athletic talaents and expertise at the bottom.

He was managing a Kabaddi federation prior to his death with followers suspecting a tussle between different golf equipment and federations.

Police said that the miscreants arrived in a car and opened fire at him during an ongoing match, killing him in the process.

