Intl Kabaddi Player Shot Dead During Match In Jalandhar

International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was killed after being shot at by unidentified assailants during a Kabbadi Cup in a Malian village in Jalandhar on Monday.

Miscreants reportedly fired around 20 rounds at his head and chest.

Meanwhile, Jalanndhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report. Police suspect that around eight to ten bullets hit the Kabaddi player. Further investigations were underway, reported police.