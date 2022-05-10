PM Modi Pays Homage to Heroes of First War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all the freedom fighters who were part of events in the First War of Independence in 1857. This had ignited a spirit of patriotism among citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

Taking to twitter, Modi said, "On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule. I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage."