PM Modi Pays Homage to Heroes of First War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all the freedom fighters who were part of events in the First War of Independence in 1857. This had ignited a spirit of patriotism among citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.
Taking to twitter, Modi said, "On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule. I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage."
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also recalled Indian freedom fighters today. He said that on this day in the year 1857, the country’s valorous freedom fighters initiated the First War of Independence, and from there began the journey of the liberation of the motherland from British rule.
Naidu said that the nation is indebted to great freedom fighters for their countless sacrifices. He also said that the best tribute one can pay to the freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned.
