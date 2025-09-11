iPhone Shipments in India Set to Soar 25% in 2025, Reaching Record High

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India are projected to jump 25% this year, reaching a record 14–15 million units, driven by steep discounts on older models, according to industry executives and market trackers. The company has also priced its latest handsets lower than previous versions with comparable storage options.

Launched late Tuesday, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be a major growth driver for Apple in India, its fastest-growing market worldwide, for the next two years. The launch aligns with the festive season, traditionally the most significant period for consumer spending.

The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, slightly higher than the iPhone 16, as Apple has discontinued the 128GB base model. However, all iPhone 17 variants now begin with 256GB storage, priced below the previous generation’s ₹89,900 tag for the same capacity.

Research firm IDC India projects that iPhone shipments in the country will hit 15 million units in 2025.

Increased Accessory Sales

This compares with 12 million units shipped last year, according to IDC. Upasana Joshi, Research Manager at IDC India, said distributors received 6–7 million units between January and June, with an additional 4–5 million expected from July to October, driven by festive season demand.

Market researcher Canalys expects iPhone shipments in India to rise to 14.2 million units in 2025, up from 11.8 million last year. Counterpoint Research projects an 18–19% growth in dispatches, with Apple set to capture around 8% of the Indian smartphone market by year-end.

Canalys also forecasts Apple’s domestic wholesale revenue from iPhones to increase to $12.3 billion in 2025, from $11.2 billion last year, driven by upgrades to the latest Pro models and the new iPhone Air. Revenue is further expected to benefit from higher adoption of Apple ecosystem products, though the attach rate in India, at 5%, remains far below the global average of 37%, according to market trackers.

Wholesale revenue is a measure used by third-party analysts to estimate earnings from selling products in bulk to retailers and distributors. This differs from a company’s operational revenue, which accounts for all income from core business activities. Experts say wholesale revenue serves as a useful indicator of growth trends.

According to media reports, Apple generated approximately $9 billion in operational revenue from its India business in FY25.

Buoyed by strong premiumisation trends and the aspirational appeal of the iPhone brand, the new models are expected to see healthy market adoption,” said Prabhu Ram, Vice President of the Industry Research Group at CMR. “Affordability measures will further expand the pool of consumers considering upgrades.”

The iPhone 16 was the top-selling model in India during the first half of 2025, accounting for 4% of total local shipments, IDC noted. The research firm added that the premium segment ($600–800), where iPhones compete, experienced the highest growth at 96.5%, with the iPhone 15 and 16 together making up more than three-fifths of this segment.

“The new iPhone Air increases the price by $100 while offering similar—or in some cases, even less—consumer utility. This strategy will help Apple raise its average selling prices in India throughout the year,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys, highlighting the growing maturity of the market.

He added that Apple’s primary focus over the next two years will be driving upgrades among existing users, which could yield higher margins.

“A major growth opportunity lies in boosting attach rates for ecosystem products such as smart audio devices, tablets, and wearables, as India’s current rates remain well below global averages,” Chaurasia noted. “In the first half of 2025, for every 100 iPhones shipped in India, Apple sold just five smart audio devices, five tablets, and two wearables, only 13–24% of global levels, highlighting considerable potential.

IDC’s Upasana Joshi noted that the majority of iPhone sales in India will be driven by affordability schemes, a key factor behind the surge in shipments. Apple is also relying on its flagship stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune to educate customers about its products and boost attach rates for ecosystem devices.

