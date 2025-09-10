Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series With Bold New Design and Biggest Battery Ever

Apple has pulled the curtains off its most-awaited products of the year at its 2025 event, introducing four new iPhones. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an all-new entry- the ultra-thin iPhone Air.

For the first time, every model now comes with a smoother 120Hz display, brighter screens, and a powerful 48MP camera system. Apple has also announced India prices, colour options, and pre-order dates.

iPhone Air – Thinnest iPhone Ever

The star of the show was the iPhone Air, the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever made at just 5.6mm thick. Despite its slim frame, Apple claims it is the “most durable” yet. The iPhone Air also comes with a brighter display, stronger battery life, and new features like simultaneous video recording from front and back cameras.

It is priced at ₹1,19,900 for the base 256GB version, with higher storage options also available. The iPhone Air will come in black, white, beige, and light blue colours.

iPhone 17 – More Power, New Design Touches

The regular iPhone 17 gets a slightly larger screen with thinner edges and a brighter display that now supports an always-on mode. It also comes with a refreshed design featuring a new Ceramic Shield 2 for extra protection.

The camera system has been updated with a new “dual fusion” setup, while the front camera has been reworked for better selfies and video calls. Prices start at ₹82,900 in India, and the phone will be available in lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage colours.

iPhone 17 Pro – Built for Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro brings a redesigned aluminium body and a stronger battery, paired with a new cooling system that ensures smoother performance even during heavy use. The device features a triple camera setup with up to 8x zoom, offering Apple’s most powerful photography system yet.

It also introduces advanced video tools, making it more appealing to professional creators. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 and will be available in silver, cosmic orange, and deep blue.

iPhone 17 Pro Max – Bigger and Longer Lasting

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the largest in the lineup with a 6.9-inch display and the longest battery life of any iPhone so far. It supports up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom, giving photographers more versatility.

Apple has added faster charging, promising 50% charge in just 20 minutes with its new adapter. Prices for the iPhone 17 Pro Max start at ₹1,49,900, going up to ₹2,29,900 for the 2TB variant.

Pre-Orders and Availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air begin on September 9 (September 12 for iPhone Air), with sales starting on September 19 across India.

With this lineup, Apple has brought high-end features across all models, while giving buyers more options in size, design, and price range.

