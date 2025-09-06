Apple’s India Sales Hit Record $9 Billion as iPhones Drive Growth

Apple has recorded a historic milestone in India, with annual sales reaching nearly $9 billion in the financial year 2024-25, up 13% from $8 billion the previous year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

iPhones continue to dominate Apple’s India sales, while demand for MacBook computers also showed strong growth. The performance comes at a time when global smartphone sales are plateauing, offering a boost to the US-based tech giant.

Apple is steadily expanding its presence in India, which it views as a key growth market, especially as competition and demand in China, its largest overseas market, face volatility. Sales in China rose only 4.4% in the June quarter after two years of declines.

As part of its retail expansion, Apple recently opened two new stores in Bengaluru (Apple Hebbal) and Pune (Apple Koregaon Park), taking its total to four official stores in India. Earlier outlets include Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. CEO Tim Cook announced the launch on X, saying, “Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India.”

Apple first launched its online store in India in 2020, followed by its initial physical outlets in 2023. The company has also expanded its network of premium resellers nationwide.

India has emerged as Apple’s fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China, and Japan. The country is also becoming central to Apple’s manufacturing plans. About one in five iPhones is now produced in India, with production spread across five factories, including two newly opened plants. This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on China as a manufacturing base.

