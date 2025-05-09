J-K: BSF Repels Major Infiltration Bid Along Samba Border

In a series of decisive defensive actions along the India–Pakistan border, Indian security forces repelled a major infiltration attempt and intercepted multiple aerial threats, officials confirmed on Friday.

At approximately 2300 hours on May 8, a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol thwarted a significant infiltration bid along the International Boundary in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF’s Jammu unit reported on X.

Earlier the same evening, multiple reports indicated that Indian air defence systems had shot down a Pakistani Air Force jet in the Pathankot sector of Punjab. While government confirmation is pending, defence insiders say the aircraft was neutralized as it attempted to breach Indian airspace.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army intercepted and destroyed two Pakistani drones over the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir during a heavy artillery exchange. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) later affirmed on X that Pakistan’s use of missiles and drones against military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur was foiled “as per SOP with kinetic and non‑kinetic means,” with no casualties or damage reported.

Against this backdrop, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened meetings with the Director Generals of all border‑guarding forces to review operational readiness along the 3,323‑km frontier. He also assessed airport security measures with the CISF Director General, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance at critical infrastructure points.

These defensive operations follow Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. During the operation, Indian missiles struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, targeting infrastructure linked to Lashkar‑e‑Taiba and Jaish‑e‑Mohammed.