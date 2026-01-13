Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Govt Employees Terminated Over Alleged Terror Links

In a significant move against the terror network operating within the government system, Jammu and KashmirLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dismissed five government employees for their alleged links with terrorist organisations, officials said.
According to security sources, the individuals were allegedly planted within the government machinery over several decades by terror groups and Pakistan’s ISI with the objective of weakening state institutions and undermining national security. The services of the five employees were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal in the interest of state security.
Those removed from service include a government school teacher who investigators claim was working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Sources said the teacher was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in April 2022 before he could carry out a planned attack on security personnel.
The other dismissed employees include a laboratory technician allegedly associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), an assistant lineman linked to LeT, a Forest Department field worker with alleged HM connections, and a driver employed with the Health and Medical Education Department.
Security officials said the action was part of a broader crackdown launched by Lieutenant Governor Sinha in 2021 to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. “From financiers to ground-level operatives, decisive and sustained action has been taken to break the backbone of the terror infrastructure,” sources said, adding that the measures have significantly weakened militant networks.
Since 2021, more than 85 government employees have been dismissed in Jammu and Kashmir after being found to have links with terrorist organisations. Sources said the ongoing exercise aims to eliminate terrorist influence from the administration and restore the integrity of government institutions.
The latest action follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent directive to security forces to continue counter-terror operations against militant infrastructure and terror financing in a “mission mode.” Chairing a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir last week, Shah urged all agencies to remain vigilant and work in close coordination to preserve the security gains achieved after the abrogation of Article 370.
The Home Minister assured that all necessary resources would be provided to achieve the objective of a “terror-free Jammu and Kashmir” and reiterated that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre remains committed to establishing lasting peace in the region, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
