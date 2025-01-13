Omar Abdullah Lauds PM Modi for Fulfilling Election Promise in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping his promise to hold elections in the Union Territory, enabling the people to choose their own government.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, Abdullah remarked, "PM Modi, after securing his third term, participated in the International Yoga Day in Srinagar, where he promised elections would be held. Within four months, polls were conducted, and today, as the chief minister, I stand here addressing you."

He highlighted the enthusiastic participation of the people in the elections, noting the absence of complaints about rigging or misuse of power, which further strengthened the credibility of the process.

Abdullah also expressed hope for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “Prime Minister, you had promised the restoration of statehood. People frequently ask me about this, and I remind them of your commitment to holding elections. I trust that this promise will also be fulfilled soon, and Jammu and Kashmir will regain its status as a state,” he said.

The chief minister credited the peace initiatives along the borders to PM Modi’s efforts, emphasizing the developmental and tourism benefits for remote areas such as Machil, Gurez, Karnah, and Keran. "Due to improved peace and stability, more tourists are visiting these regions, bringing prosperity to the locals," he added.

Abdullah also underlined the significance of the newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel, which ensures year-round connectivity for residents of upper reaches, eliminating the need for arduous travel to the plains during harsh winters.

The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel is expected to further boost connectivity, development, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the broader impact of sustained infrastructural and administrative initiatives in the region.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel, Revolutionizing J&K Connectivity