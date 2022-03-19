Japan Aims To Invest $42 Billion In India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Japan is looking to invest $42 billion over the next five years in India. The PM made the announcement following bilateral meeting between him and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi on Saturday.

He said, “Japan will raise its investment target in India to an ambitious 5 trillion yen or ₹ 3.2 lakh crore ($42 billion) over the next five years.”

Accompanied by a high level delegation, Japanese PM Kishida arrived in India for the 14th India – Japan Annual Summit. This is his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

Apart from a separate clean energy partnership, six agreements were signed between the two nations for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields.

Speaking at a joint briefing, PM Modi said that strengthening ties between the two countries will not only benefit them but will encourage peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo – Pacific region.