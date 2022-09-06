Jharkhand: 2 Teens Drown In Waterfall, Another Missing

Jharkhand Police said that two children, both aged 14 years had drowned in a waterfall in the state’s Koderma district on Monday, while another one is missing.

The incident took place when the three friends had gone to the Vrindaha waterfall in Telaiya Police Station area, an official said. The bodies of two of them were later pulled out from the water, while search is on to locate the third, added the official.

As many as eight people including three women have drowned in the last fortnight in different rivers in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand which are overflowing after heavy showers.

A 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl had drowned in the Damodar River on Sunday while taking a bath at Argada in the Ramgarh police station area.