Jharkhand: 2 Teens Drown In Waterfall, Another Missing

Jharkhand Police said that two children, both aged 14 years had drowned in a waterfall in the state’s Koderma district on Monday, while another one is missing.
The incident took place when the three friends had gone to the Vrindaha waterfall in Telaiya Police Station area, an official said. The bodies of two of them were later pulled out from the water, while search is on to locate the third, added the official.
As many as eight people including three women have drowned in the last fortnight in different rivers in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand which are overflowing after heavy showers.
A 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl had drowned in the Damodar River on Sunday while taking a bath at Argada in the Ramgarh police station area.
They were residents of Bermo in the Bokaro district and had reportedly come to their elder sister’s place to celebrate Karma festival.
In another incident, a villager from Gola block had drowned in the Bhairvi River near Rajrappa temple while crossing a bridge submerged under the overflowing river last week.
In an earlier incident, five people including a doctor had drowned in the Nalkari River as the car they were travelling on was swept away near Talatand village.
An official informed that despite opening the two gates of the Patratu Dam in the Ramgarh district, water was still flowing above the danger levels.
In yet another scare, four people were rescued by villagers after their vehicle, an SUV, was swept away by currents near Pindra project in Kuju area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) on Monday.