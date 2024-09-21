Jharkhand Imposes Internet Ban For State Govt Exams Akin To Assam

The Jharkhand government is going to impose a temporary internet shutdown across the state in a bid to prevent use of unfair means in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). The move draws similarities from a recent decision by the Assam state government to impose a similar ban on mobile internet services during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024.
Internet services will not be available from 8:00 am in the morning till 1:30 pm after the examination on September 21 and 22 across 24 districts of Jharkhand where exam centres have been set up. The internet ban will prohibit mobile internet, mobile data and mobile Wi-Fi services of all service providers throughout the state.
However, voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will not be affected by the internet ban, the government clarified.
The Jharkhand government has given the reason for the ban stating, "It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity."
"The government of Jharkhand seeks to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that may raise doubts in the public mind regarding the integrity of the recruitment process, potentially leading to law and order issues that could impact public safety," it added.
Notably, close to 6,50,000 candidates will be appearing for the examination, the government said, adding that it wanted the exams to be "conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, allowing for the selection of the best candidates purely on merit". The examination is being conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.
Assam, which is conducting direct recruitment examinations for appointment to class III and class IV state government positions, recently enforced stringent security measures including an internet ban during the exam hours to ensure free and fair exams.