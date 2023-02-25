Jishnu Barua Appointed CERC Chairperson

The former chief secretary to the Assam government, Jishnu Barua was on Friday given charge of a new role as the Centre appointed him as the chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

Jishnu Barua will be succeeding PK Pujari, whose extended tenure in the CERC got over in June, 2022. Following the end of his term, the CERC remained without a chief for nearly eight months, after which the appointment of Barua was announced.

The former Assam chief secretary’s appointment to the new role comes at a time when India is bracing for a sharp increase in its electricity demand as the country prepares for the summers in the coming months. The government has predicted the peak power demand to hit 229 GW in April.

The Union power ministry put forward the name of Jishnu Barua to be appointed as the new chairperson of CERC and it was approved and notified by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on February 23.