ENSF Call Off Protest Against Nagaland Staff Selection Board

The Eastern Naga Student’s Federation (ENSF) on Friday called off their agitation against the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) after the state government said that it will take note of the demands put forward by the federation.

The ENSF members had staged a peaceful protest on Thursday outside the Civil Secretariat in capital Kohima. They demanded the inclusion of exempted departments and posts under the NSSB.

The ENSF had demanded that Group C posts, which are exempted from the purview of the NSSB, be brought under the board for both preliminary and written examination.