ENSF Call Off Protest Against Nagaland Staff Selection Board

The Eastern Naga Student’s Federation (ENSF) on Friday called off their agitation against the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) after the state government said that it will take note of the demands put forward by the federation.
The ENSF members had staged a peaceful protest on Thursday outside the Civil Secretariat in capital Kohima. They demanded the inclusion of exempted departments and posts under the NSSB.
The ENSF had demanded that Group C posts, which are exempted from the purview of the NSSB, be brought under the board for both preliminary and written examination.
Moreover, they also want that for the recruitment to the post of constable, fireman constable, warder and female warder in police, prisons, Nagaland Lokayukta, NPTO, HG/CD and Department of fire and emergency services, excise and forest guards in the EF and CC also to be conducted by the NSSB in both preliminary and written format.
Notably, their protests were called off a day after the Nagaland government announced to look into the matter.
The ENSF also thanked the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led government for considering the demand placed by them. They also appealed to the government to expedite the process in making NSSB operational at the earliest.