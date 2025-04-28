J&K; Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on Monday, expressing shock and anguish over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The resolution emphasized the commitment to fighting resolutely against efforts aimed at disturbing communal harmony and hindering progress.

The resolution was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly, which began with members observing a two-minute silence to honor the victims of last week's tragedy.

"The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution stated.

The deputy chief minister said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22."

He stated, "This House unequivocally condemns the heinous and cowardly act that led to the loss of innocent lives."

Quoting from the resolution, Choudhary stated, "Such acts of terror are a direct attack on the essence of Kashmiriyat, the principles enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long defined Jammu and Kashmir and our nation."

The document stated, "This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered an irreparable loss and reaffirm our collective commitment to share in their grief and offer support during this time of need."

The resolution highlighted the supreme sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who gave his life while attempting to save tourists from the terrorist attack. "His bravery and selflessness represent the true spirit of Kashmir and will serve as a lasting inspiration for future generations."

"This House commends the people of Kashmir and Jammu for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack.”

"The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law," the resolution stated.

It also highlighted the Assembly's support for the diplomatic measures announced by the Centre following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, held the day after the tragedy.

"This House is fully aware of the malicious intent behind the selective targeting of the victims in this attack. It urges all sections of society, especially the media, to avoid falling prey to this divisive plot by irresponsibly stirring up emotions. The importance of staying united in the face of this attempt to divide cannot be overstated."

It appealed to all states and Union Territories to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or traveling there, urging them to take all necessary steps to prevent any harassment, discrimination, or intimidation.

The resolution stated, "This House urges all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media outlets nationwide to remain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work together to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values."

A debate is currently ongoing in the House regarding the resolution before it is put to a vote.