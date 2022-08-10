Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests Covid-19 Positive Again

The Indian National Congress’s general secretary and the daughter of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader informed that she had again contracted the virus.
Priyanka mentioned that she was taking all requisite measures and will be isolating at her home.
She wrote, “Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols.”
It may be noted that the Congress leader had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in June, this year, a day after her mother Sonia Gandhi had returned a positive test for the virus.