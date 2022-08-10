National

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests Covid-19 Positive Again

The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in June, this year
Indian National Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Indian National Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Pratidin Time

The Indian National Congress’s general secretary and the daughter of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader informed that she had again contracted the virus.

Priyanka mentioned that she was taking all requisite measures and will be isolating at her home.

Also Read
Popular Tokari Geet Artist Mukul Khanikar No More

She wrote, “Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols.”

It may be noted that the Congress leader had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in June, this year, a day after her mother Sonia Gandhi had returned a positive test for the virus.

Also Read
Legendary Tennis Player Serena Williams Announces Retirement
COVID-19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
positive

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com