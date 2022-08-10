Legendary Tennis Player Serena Williams Announces Retirement

Tennis legend Serena Williams on Tuesday announced that she will be retiring from the game after the US Open tournament.

In an article published on Vogue, Williams announced she was looking at the next stage in her life after tennis.

She said, “I have never liked the word retirement. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

The 40-year-old American has a total of 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles. Williams mentioned that she will retire from the game after the US Open scheduled to be held later this month.

“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” she said.

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slams, is just one shy of sharing the top spot for most grand slam victories by a woman in the world.