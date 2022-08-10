Legendary Tennis Player Serena Williams Announces Retirement

Tennis legend Serena Williams on Tuesday announced that she will be retiring from the game after the US Open tournament.
In an article published on Vogue, Williams announced she was looking at the next stage in her life after tennis.
She said, “I have never liked the word retirement. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”
The 40-year-old American has a total of 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles. Williams mentioned that she will retire from the game after the US Open scheduled to be held later this month.
“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” she said.
Williams, who has 23 Grand Slams, is just one shy of sharing the top spot for most grand slam victories by a woman in the world.
“There are people who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t pass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, which she achieved before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record,” she further said.
The legendary tennis player also said, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams wrote. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”
Williams also mentioned that she will be focusing more on here spiritual goals and motherhood going forward.
She wrote on Instagram, “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.