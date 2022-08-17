J&K: Terrorist Hideout Busted In Shopian, Arms Recovered

A day after the killing of a Kashmiri pandit by terrorists, security forces on Wednesday recovered large quantities of arms and ammunitions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Kutpora in Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police informed.
During the operation, terrorists hurled grenades at the search party and escaped in the darkness of the night. However, continuing their operation, police and security forces busted a hideout inside a house and recovered the arms and ammunitions.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.”
It may be noted that a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured in terrorist firing at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district yesterday.
The incident took place in the Chotipora area. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, while his brother, Pintu was wounded in the incident.
Terrorists have started targeted killings in the valley region in recent times. In June this year, a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead outside his office in the Kulgam district.
In yet another incident on May 31, Rajni Bala, a female Hindu teacher was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. That month, two more civilians including a Kashmiri pandit employee Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed by terrorists.