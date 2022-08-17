J&K: Terrorist Hideout Busted In Shopian, Arms Recovered

A day after the killing of a Kashmiri pandit by terrorists, security forces on Wednesday recovered large quantities of arms and ammunitions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Kutpora in Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

During the operation, terrorists hurled grenades at the search party and escaped in the darkness of the night. However, continuing their operation, police and security forces busted a hideout inside a house and recovered the arms and ammunitions.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.”