JMM's Rule Has Kept Jharkhand in Poverty: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a strong attack on the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing the party of keeping the state trapped in poverty under state Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership.

CM Sarma, who is also the BJP’s state incharge, asserted that the BJP's election manifesto was the result of months of careful consultation and deliberation.

"Our election manifesto wasn't created in haste. We spent 4-5 months consulting with the people of Jharkhand and studying governance models of BJP-led states before drafting it. Funding will not be an issue for us, as Jharkhand is blessed with abundant natural resources. While the JMM aims to keep the state mired in poverty, we believe Jharkhand has the potential to become the most prosperous state in the country," Sarma told the media.

The first phase of Jharkhand’s assembly elections, which commenced on Wednesday, witnessed a strong voter turnout of 64.86% by 5 pm across 43 assembly constituencies. This marked an increase from the 63.9% voter turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Polling was marked by a festive atmosphere, with enthusiastic participation from voters across all districts, including areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. Voters from diverse groups, including first-time voters, the elderly, women, persons with disabilities, and tribal communities, cast their votes undeterred by threats and boycott calls.

The BJP-led NDA coalition is working to unseat the JMM-led government, with key candidates like Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji, and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the race. The remaining 38 seats will go to the polls on November 20, and the vote counting will take place on November 23.