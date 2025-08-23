JNU VC Hails Modi for ‘Renewing Faith in Constitution’, Backs Bihar SIR

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vic Chancellor Santishree Pandit praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “renewing faith in the Indian Constitution” during her virtual address at the conference ‘75 Years of Indian Constitution – Reflections, Challenges and the Road Ahead’ held at SNDT University in Pune.

Advertisment

She also backed the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

“We are celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution today, and we must give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, as he has renewed our faith in the Constitution. Until now, many of us had forgotten what it truly contains,” Pandit said.

She further added, “Another point I wish to highlight is that democracy in India did not come from the British. It is as old as our civilization. While we often credit Great Britain, the 8th-century Uttaramerur inscription of the Cholas clearly shows that we already had a system of decentralized administration.”

Referring to the Bihar SIR, she said, “India has always worked to strengthen its democratic institutions through Parliament and electoral reforms. Currently, reforms are underway in Bihar and several other states. It is crucial that intruders (ghuspaithiye) coming into India are not given voting rights, as their participation could alter the outcome of elections—since in a democracy, numbers matter.”

On the same day as her address, the Supreme Court ruled that individuals whose names were excluded from the draft voter list could now appeal online by submitting their Aadhaar card or any of the 11 documents accepted by the Election Commission.

Speaking on social justice, Pandit said, “We have always supported decentralisation and panchayati raj. The Constitution has provided strong measures to address contemporary challenges of social justice and equality. Be it equal opportunities, entrepreneurship, or wider social issues, the Supreme Court and other institutions have consistently delivered enlightened judgments.”

She further praised the Indian Constitution, calling it the best in the world. “In my view, it is one of the finest Constitutions ever written, crafted with the combined wisdom of top legal minds across the globe and the vision of our freedom movement leaders,” Pandit added.

Also Read: Supreme Court Tells EC to Accept Aadhaar as Proof in Bihar Voter List Revision