Journo Siddique Kappan Released After 2 Years

Journalist Siddique Kappan was on Thursday released from the Lucknow district jail in Uttar Pradesh where he spent over two years after his arrest under charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kappan who was in prison since October 5, 2020 after being arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for travelling to Hathras to report on the Hathras rape case. A special Sessions Court in Lucknow on Thursday signed Kappan's release order more than five weeks after he got bail in the PMLA case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The journalist along with three others were arrested at the Mathura toll plaza by the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of UAPA for inciting violence in the alleged rape of a young woman whose death sparked protests across the country. Later he was booked under other cases including in the PMLA case lodged by the ED.

Kappan, who hails from Malappuram in Kerala was working in Delhi and was on his way to Hathras when he was arrested.

Soon after his release said, "I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now."