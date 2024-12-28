JP Nadda Slams Congress for 'Politics' Over Manmohan Singh's Demise

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda has strongly criticized the Congress party accusing Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of engaging in politics over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

JP Nadda said, "It is indeed very unfortunate that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and current president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from doing politics even on the sad demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh."

He accused the Congress of neglecting Dr. Singh during his lifetime and now using his name for political purposes. “Congress, which never gave respect to Dr Manmohan Singh while he was alive, is now doing politics in the name of his respect. This is the same Congress which tarnished the dignity of the post of PM by placing Sonia Gandhi as super PM above PM Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi insulted PM Manmohan Singh by tearing the ordinance. And today the same Rahul Gandhi is doing politics,” he added.

Nadda also alleged that the Congress has a history of disrespecting prominent leaders. “The Gandhi family has neither given respect to any big leader of the country nor done justice to them. Whether it is from the Congress party or the opposition, whether it is Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the country's first President Rajendra Babu, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao, Pranab Da, Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP-led government’s actions, Nadda noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has honored Dr. Singh by arranging a Samadhi and informing his family. He contrasted this with Congress’s past actions, citing examples such as the rejection of a memorial for PV Narasimha Rao in Delhi by Sonia Gandhi and the absence of a condolence meeting for Dr. Pranab Mukherjee in 2020.

He urged Congress leaders to avoid politicizing such issues. “Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress party leaders should refrain from such cheap politics,” Nadda concluded.