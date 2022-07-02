Judiciary Is Answerable To Constitution Only: CJI NV Ramana

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday said that the political party in power believes that its every action will get judicial endorsement and the opposition parties expect the judiciary to put forward their political positions and cause.

Speaking at a felicitation organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco in the United States, CJI Ramana said that however, the judiciary is answerable to the constitution only.

He said, “As we celebrate 75th year of Independence this year and as our Republic turned 72, with some sense of regret I must add here that we still haven't learnt to appreciate wholly the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Constitution to each of the Institutions.”

CJI Ramana said, “The party in power believes that every Governmental action is entitled to judicial endorsement. The parties in opposition expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes. This flawed thinking of all hues flourishes in the absence of proper understanding among people about the Constitution and the functioning of the democratic institutions.”

“It is the vigorously promoted ignorance among the general public which is coming to the aid of such forces whose only aim is to run down the only independent organ i.e., the judiciary. Let me make it clear. We are answerable to the Constitution and Constitution alone. To enforce checks and balances envisioned in the Constitution, we need to promote Constitutional culture in India. We need to spread awareness about the roles and responsibilities of individuals and institutions. Democracy is all about participation,” he added.

The CJI then said that both the nations are known for their diversity and this diversity needs to be honoured and cherished everywhere in the world.

As the United States honours and respects diversity, Indians were able to reach the country and make a mark through their hard work and skills, he told the community there.

Speaking further, he said, “It is the tolerance and inclusive nature of American society that is able to attract the best talents from all over the world, which in turn is contributing to its growth. Honouring qualified talents from diverse backgrounds is also essential to sustain the confidence of all sections of the society in the system. This principle of inclusivity is universal. It needs to be honoured everywhere in the world, including in India.”