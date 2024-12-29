Kangana Ranaut's Tumultuous 2024: Financial Setbacks and Film Delays

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's 2024 has been marked by both triumphs and tribulations. The year began on a high note as she was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, a significant milestone at the age of 38. However, the year soon took a downturn, as the actress faced considerable financial setbacks and personal challenges.

Kangana had pinned her hopes on releasing her self-directed and produced film 'Emergency', a biographical drama based on the 1975 Emergency period in India, in which she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, produced under her production house Manikarnika Films, had been scheduled for release on September 6, 2024. Despite facing opposition from Sikh organizations and political groups before its release, Kangana remained determined to push forward with the project.

However, the release faced unexpected delays due to interventions by the Censor Board, putting additional financial strain on the actress. As a result, she was compelled to sell her Mumbai bungalow, which she had purchased in 2017 for Rs 20.7 crore and sold for Rs 32 crore. Reports suggest that Kangana had mortgaged the property to secure a Rs 27 crore loan, primarily to finance 'Emergency'. With mounting pressures and no other major releases in 2024, the actress's financial situation became precarious, as the bungalow also served as the office for her production house.

With 'Emergency' now scheduled for release in 2025, Kangana's focus is firmly on securing box office success, following the massive failures of her 2023 films 'Tejas' and 'Chandramukhi 2'. Despite the challenges, the actress continues to press ahead, hoping for a comeback in the coming year.