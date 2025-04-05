Karnataka BJP Worker Dies by Suicide; Party Leaders Demand CBI Probe

A BJP worker from Karnataka’s Kodagu district allegedly died by suicide on Friday, citing harassment and humiliation over a politically sensitive police case, reports said. The deceased, Vinay Somaiah, was found hanging in a private office in Kodagu, with authorities recovering a handwritten suicide note detailing the circumstances leading to his extreme step.

According to the note, Vinay was arrested nearly two months ago following a complaint filed by Congress worker Tennera Maina regarding comments made in a WhatsApp group. The remarks were allegedly directed at Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna, who also serves as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor. As the group's admin, Vinay was held responsible for the content and was later released on bail.

In his note, Vinay stated that he had been made the admin of the WhatsApp group "Kodagu Problems and Suggestions" just five days before a controversial message was posted. He denied any involvement in the message but claimed he was unfairly targeted, with an FIR filed against him, tarnishing his reputation. The emotional distress caused by the incident had become overwhelming, he wrote. Seeking justice, Vinay named individuals in his note and urged authorities to take appropriate action.

Kodagu police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the postmortem report. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy have alleged that senior police officials and Congress MLAs from Madikeri are responsible for Vinay’s death.

Narayanswamy stated in Bengaluru that the district Superintendent of Police is directly accountable for the incident and must face action. He, along with Ashoka, demanded that the names of Congress MLAs A. S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda be included in the FIR and that the case be handed over to the CBI.