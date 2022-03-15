Terrorist Killed As Encounter Breaks Out At J&K's Charsoo

Firing broke out between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday morning in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one terrorist was killed informed police.
The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet worte, “Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job.”
"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police further tweeted.
Earlier on March 12, four terrorists were killed and one was captured alive in separate counter-terrorism operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir police said that they killed two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, one each in Ganderbal and Handwara of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.
Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara.”
He was further quoted by ANI as saying, “Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive.”
In February, three terrorists were killed in operations by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
On February 25, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the secuity forces and militants in the Amshipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Another terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed and two jawans were also martyred on February 20 in a counter terrorism operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir