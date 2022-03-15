Terrorist Killed As Encounter Breaks Out At J&K's Charsoo

Firing broke out between security forces and terrorists on Tuesday morning in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one terrorist was killed informed police.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet worte, “Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job.”

"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police further tweeted.