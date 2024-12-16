Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP Over Slum Demolitions

As the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 approach, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, focusing on the contentious issue of slum demolitions.

Kejriwal alleged that over the past five years, the BJP attempted to demolish 48 slum clusters in the capital, but his government intervened to save 37 of them. “In five years, they tried to demolish 48 slums; I saved 37 of them,” he declared while addressing a public gathering. He also took a dig at BJP’s outreach efforts, saying, “They went to distribute salwar kameez to women in Shakurbasti. Take everything from them except liquor...”

The demolition of slums has been a significant issue in Delhi. In November 2023, a slum cluster was demolished following a court order, leaving nearly 1,500 residents homeless. Slum dwellers had claimed they were not provided with any alternative accommodation or rehabilitation.

Criticizing BJP leaders' approach, Kejriwal added, “The BJP is now pretending to care about slum dwellers. God knows how many slums they have demolished in five years. The slums where they are sleeping today, they will demolish those soon. They even played carrom with children in Sundar Nursery before demolishing those slums."

AAP Announces Final List of Candidates

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has released its fourth and final list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. The list includes 38 candidates, with 36 sitting MLAs being re-nominated. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, while other prominent leaders like Chief Minister Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai will represent Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, and Babarpur constituencies, respectively.

The list also introduces two new faces—Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Naresh Balyan from Uttam Nagar. Notably, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh recently joined AAP, and the couple was personally welcomed into the party by Kejriwal.

Congress Faces Decline

The Congress, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape for 15 years, continues to face challenges. In the last two Assembly elections, it failed to win a single seat. During the 2020 elections, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight.

With slum rehabilitation, governance, and infrastructure emerging as key issues, the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections are set to be a high-stakes battle between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and a struggling Congress.