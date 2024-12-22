Kejriwal slams Centre for excluding Delhi’s tableau from Republic Day

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sharply criticized the central government for excluding Delhi's tableau from the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26. Kejriwal expressed his displeasure over the repeated denial of participation for the capital's tableau, questioning the government's "politics" and its apparent disdain for the people of Delhi.

"Delhi is the capital of India, and its tableau should participate every year in the January 26 parade. For many years now, Delhi's tableau has been denied participation. What kind of politics is this? Why does the central government hate the people of Delhi so much? Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" Kejriwal remarked during a press conference, further accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of lacking a clear vision for the people of Delhi.

He continued his attack on the BJP, claiming that the party had no narrative or substantial plans for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, focusing only on personal attacks against him and his party. "They have no vision for the people of Delhi. They only abuse Kejriwal and AAP. Should we vote for them just for this?" he asked.

Amid these political remarks, Kejriwal also highlighted key initiatives by his government aimed at supporting the people of Delhi. He announced the commencement of registrations for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana, two significant welfare schemes set to benefit women and senior citizens in the capital.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will provide Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, while the Sanjeevani Yojana will cover medical treatment costs for senior citizens above the age of 60. Kejriwal assured that women and senior citizens would not have to wait in long queues, as teams would go door-to-door to assist with the registration process. "Our teams will help women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal confirmed.

The registration for both schemes will begin on Monday, and Kejriwal emphasized that these schemes could benefit around 35 to 40 lakh women and 15 lakh elderly residents. To qualify, residents must possess a valid Delhi voter ID.

Kejriwal also announced the launch of the Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship aimed at supporting the higher education of Dalit students. Under this scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses for Dalit students admitted to top universities around the world. However, BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva criticized the timing of the scholarship announcement, labeling Kejriwal as a "master of announcements."

As the political tussle over the Republic Day tableau and various welfare initiatives continues, Kejriwal’s government remains focused on implementing programs designed to uplift marginalized groups in Delhi, while the opposition questions the timing and intent behind these schemes.