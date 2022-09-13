Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Visit Finland, Study Education Model

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be visiting Finland next month after receiving an invite from the European nation’s government.
The visit will be aimed at studying the education model in Finland. CM Vijayan’s visit will come in the first week of October, ANI reported quoting sources.
According to reports, state education minister V Sivankutty will also accompany the chief minister on the visit.
The visits will be aimed at attracting investment and learning from the foreign models in key areas, reports stated adding that some other ministers will also be travelling to Finland.
Meanwhile, political opponents have questioned the visit citing the financial situation of the state, however, finance minister K N Balagopal said that Kerala was not facing any dire crisis.
Balagopal said, “There is no strong financial crisis in the state. Exchequer is safe even after Onam festival.”
He further said that the slight crisis referred by government functionaries was created by the central government. The departure of the CM and other ministers abroad is for the “good sake”, he said.
“We need to learn foreign models also. It will not affect state exchequer in any sense,” added Balagopal.